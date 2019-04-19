|
Alissa "Boo" Lynn Revels, 18, gained her wings Monday, April 15, 2019 at Carolina's Medical Center in Charlotte.
She was born February 16, 2001 in Gaston County to Jamie and Randy Revels.
Left to cherish her memories in addition to her parents are brothers, Carson, Tyler, Bradley Revels; sisters, Jaydyn & Emory Revels; great-grandmother, Anna Foxx Pruitt; grandparents, Jack & Lisa Adair; grandfather, Harold Davis; aunts, Traci Clark, Jenny Long, Melody Jones, and Brittany Adair; uncle, Daniel Pruitt, Scott Skipper, Patrick Oliver, Charlie Baker, Phillip Adair and Jacob Adair; and all of her wonderful nurses and caregivers.
She is preceded in death by her great-grandmothers, Ruth Hamilton and Margaret Stone; grandmother, Meloney "Lynn" Baker, grandfather, Jerry Skipper; great-aunt, Peggy "Jean" Holland; cousin, Aven Dean Stone.
Alissa enjoyed life to the fullest. At birth doctors said she wouldn't live to see twelve years old, but God had other plans. She enjoyed loud music and dancing, loved going outside and traveling. Riding in the car was her thing; with the wind blowing in her hair. Alissa donated her hair four times to Locks of Love. She would have graduated from Webb Street School on June 5th, 2019. Her organs were donated to save others in need. She was a blessing to our family, and everyone who met her. Her smile could light up a dark room any day.
The family would like to give a special thanks to her God-parents, Crystal and Sonny Lenox for accepting Alissa into their home with loving and open arms and giving her an extraordinary life and life experiences. You are greatly appreciated.
A celebration of life service will be held 2 pm Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Kim Dream Center, 1128 York Road, Kings Mountain, with Pastor Frank Johnson officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials will be made to Webb Street School, 1623 N. Webb Street, Gastonia, NC 28052.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Apr. 19, 2019