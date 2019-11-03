|
Mark Allen Alexander, 32, of Concord, passed away suddenly on Monday, October 28, 2019.
He was born in Gaston County, son of Edgar Clyde Alexander, Jr. and Helen Louise Williams Alexander.
In addition to his parents, those left to cherish his memory include his wife Shelly Ann Goins Alexander; two children Mark Allen Alexander, Jr. and Ryan Andrew Alexander; and a brother David Andrew Alexander.
A visitation will be held from 5:00 until 8:00 p.m. Monday, November 4, 2019 at Woodlawn Funeral Home in Mount Holly. A graveside service to celebrate his life will be held at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Carolina Memorial Park, 601 Mt. Olivet Road, Concord, North Carolina.
Online condolences may be left at www.woodlawnfuneral.org.
In lieu of flowers, donations for funeral expenses may be made through the funeral home website or through a fundraiser created by Loretta Pilgrim on Facebook.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Nov. 3, 2019