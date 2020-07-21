1/1
Allen Haynie
Ralph Allen Haynie, Sr., 75, of Stanley, passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at his home after a brief illness.

He was born in Mecklenburg County, son of the late Ralph and Novella Jones Haynie. Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 54 years Barbara; children Brian Haynie and his wife Linda, Kim Scott and her husband Jerry, and Allen Haynie, Jr. and his wife Sonja; five grandchildren; and nine great grandchildren. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, and "big pawpaw", and will be greatly missed. The family will greet guests from 5 until 6 p.m. on Friday, July 24 at Revival Tabernacle of Mount Holly, 826 W. Charlotte Avenue.

A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held immediately following at 6:00 p.m. at the church.

Arrangements are in the care of Woodlawn Funeral Home, Mount Holly.

Online condolences may be left at www.woodlawnfuneral.org.

Published in Gaston Gazette on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Calling hours
05:00 - 06:00 PM
826 W. Charlotte Avenue
JUL
24
Memorial service
06:00 PM
Revival Tabernacle of Mount Holly
Funeral services provided by
Woodlawn Funeral Home
375 Woodlawn Avenue
Mount Holly, NC 28120
704-820-0608
