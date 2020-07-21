Ralph Allen Haynie, Sr., 75, of Stanley, passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at his home after a brief illness.
He was born in Mecklenburg County, son of the late Ralph and Novella Jones Haynie. Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 54 years Barbara; children Brian Haynie and his wife Linda, Kim Scott and her husband Jerry, and Allen Haynie, Jr. and his wife Sonja; five grandchildren; and nine great grandchildren. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, and "big pawpaw", and will be greatly missed. The family will greet guests from 5 until 6 p.m. on Friday, July 24 at Revival Tabernacle of Mount Holly, 826 W. Charlotte Avenue.
A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held immediately following at 6:00 p.m. at the church.
Arrangements are in the care of Woodlawn Funeral Home, Mount Holly.
Online condolences may be left at www.woodlawnfuneral.org.