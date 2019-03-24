|
|
Allen Lee Peterson, Jr., 51, of Gastonia, died Friday March 22, 2019 at Caromont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia. He was born in Mecklenburg County, son of the late Allen Lee Peterson, Sr. and Brenda Taylor Peterson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson Memphis Gunner Peterson and a brother Chad Edward Peterson. Those left to cherish his memory include his wife Stephanie Propst Peterson; children Chuck Helms, Chad Peterson, and Chase Peterson; two brothers Michael R. Peterson and James Russell Peterson; and two grandchildren Kinlee Lucas and Braxton Smith. A visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Woodlawn Funeral Home, Mount Holly. Online condolences may be left at www.woodlawnfuneral.org.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 24, 2019