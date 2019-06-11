|
BELMONT - Allen Owenby, 76, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at his home. He was born in Gaston County, to the late Harley and Christine Gibson Owenby.
Allen was a simple and hardworking man. His family owned and operated Owenby & Sons Saw Mill. He was one of a kind, happy to sit in the shade and talk politics, and was never without his pocket knife. Allen enjoyed hunting, running the dogs and gardening but he loved his family and spending time with his grandchildren more than anything.
He will be greatly missed by his loving wife of 56 years Faye Pearson Owenby; children Angela Owenby Tyszka and husband James, Scott Owenby and wife Margie both of Gastonia; grandchildren Haley Propst and husband Corey, Taylor Ross and husband Christopher, Evan Owenby; great grandchildren Mylie, Paisley, Kenton and Wyatt; brothers Calvin Owenby (Sandra), Garland Owenby; sisters Lois Montenegro (Frank), Ruth Robinson (Harvey), Genevieve Owenby and many extended family and close friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings, Harley Owenby, Jr., Betty Parker and Geneva Auten.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, June 14, at United Baptist Church.
A funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. with Rev. Joe Lawing officiating. Burial will be in Evergreen – "A Quiet Place."
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to United Baptist Church, 1970 Lowell Bethesda Rd., Gastonia, NC 28056.
