Allison Thornburg
1971 - 2020
DALLAS - Ruth Allison Thornburg, 49, passed away suddenly on September 27, 2020 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center

She was born in Gaston County, NC to Philip Gaston Thornburg and the late Janell Lay Thornburg.

She was a true believer of Jesus Christ. She was a very loving girlfriend, daughter, and friend to all. She always cared more for others before herself. She was employed by Walmart and was a Customer Service Manager for over 5 years at the Dallas location. She also enjoyed riding motorcycles with Brad. Allison could sing like an angel; and she was also very talented in her picture painting and making jewelry.

Allison is survived by her loving father, Philip Thornburg; boyfriend, Brad Chester; brothers, David (Emily) Thornburg and their daughter Katie; Jeff (Lisa) Thornburg and children, Taylor and Barry; cousin and dear friend, Gina Haas and her children, Lace and Logan; aunts, Carolyn (James) Haas and their children Jason and Jimmy, Geraldine Hoover and her children Sheldon, Steven, Scott and Shawn; and many other wonderful family members.

A Celebration of Life Graveside Service will be held 11:00 a.m., Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Gaston Memorial Park Mausoleum D.

Memorials may be made to American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 11454, Alexandria, VA 22312

Condolences may be made to www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com.

Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia (704) 864-5144 is serving the family.

Published in Gaston Gazette on Sep. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home
2916 Union Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 864-5144
September 29, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.

Kate, Mike, Katie & Noah Brown
September 29, 2020
Thoughts and prayers for the entire family. I used to work with Phil at Homelite for many years.
September 29, 2020
My friend now rest in the loving arms of Jesus. You will be missed beyond measure. God called the most precious angel home. Asking the Father to be in the midst of her family and friends. To bring comfort, strength and peace that surpasses all understanding.
September 29, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
September 29, 2020
Your sweet smile will be missed by so many Allison. Prayers for your family during this time. It sounds like you'll be singing with the angels.
September 28, 2020
Allison will never be forgotten. I have so many memories of us cutting up together. 3 1/2 years ago me, her, my sister Gina and Tammy went to Cherokee to play bingo for $35000 and stay the weekend for our birthday. We had a blast. Until we meet again my dear friend Godspeed
