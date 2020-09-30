DALLAS - Ruth Allison Thornburg, 49, passed away suddenly on September 27, 2020 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center
She was born in Gaston County, NC to Philip Gaston Thornburg and the late Janell Lay Thornburg.
She was a true believer of Jesus Christ. She was a very loving girlfriend, daughter, and friend to all. She always cared more for others before herself. She was employed by Walmart and was a Customer Service Manager for over 5 years at the Dallas location. She also enjoyed riding motorcycles with Brad. Allison could sing like an angel; and she was also very talented in her picture painting and making jewelry.
Allison is survived by her loving father, Philip Thornburg; boyfriend, Brad Chester; brothers, David (Emily) Thornburg and their daughter Katie; Jeff (Lisa) Thornburg and children, Taylor and Barry; cousin and dear friend, Gina Haas and her children, Lace and Logan; aunts, Carolyn (James) Haas and their children Jason and Jimmy, Geraldine Hoover and her children Sheldon, Steven, Scott and Shawn; and many other wonderful family members.
A Celebration of Life Graveside Service will be held 11:00 a.m., Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Gaston Memorial Park Mausoleum D.
Memorials may be made to American Diabetes Association
, P.O. Box 11454, Alexandria, VA 22312
