Alma Alberta Dorsey Taylor (Birdie), 88 of Lincolnton, passed away peacefully on October 27, 2020 at White Oak Manor Nursing Home in Kings Mountain, NC. She was born in North Belmont on May 5, 1932 to the late William Chrisley and Alma Alberta Tutherow Dorsey. Alma was a loving, caring, giving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who will be missed greatly. She worked in textiles for many years at Edmos, Lincoln Shoelace, and Mohican Mills. Alma also worked as a dietician at Crowell Memorial Hospital. She was a seamstress at home for her family. Alma made three piece suits for her husband and most of her daughter's clothes up through seventh grade. She placed tags with a special message in the clothes that read "especially made with Love from Mom". Alma loved vegetable and flower gardening. She canned great foods from the garden. Alma was a great cook, as well as, a wonderful baker. She loved family gatherings, entertaining, and cooking out for everyone. Alma was a member of Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church on Highway 182 West in Lincolnton, NC.
In addition to her parents, Alma was preceded in death by her loving husband, Clyde H. Taylor, Sr. Who passed away July 18, 2004, one brother, James Dorsey, four sisters; Louise Henderson, Geneva Ramsey, Carol Leonhardt, and infant Edna Joyce.
Alma is survived by her daughter, Denise Grant and husband Rev. Charles "Chuck" E. Grant, two sons; Clyde Hugh Taylor, Jr., and William Chrisley Taylor, two brothers; Chris Dorsey and Bill Dorsey, four sisters; Caleen Hawkins, Shelby Ellis, Rosielee Shuford, and Marylee Smith, two grandsons; Raymond Grant and wife Jennifer, and Joshua Grant and wife Elizabeth, two great-grandsons; Kipton Grant and Kellan Grant, one special family member, Sharon Stiles Jones, two great-grand doggies; Cody and Caroline, numerous nieces and nephews, and many other cherished relatives and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, November 1, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Pleasant Grove UMC. The service will be graveside. The family asks anyone attending to please wear face coverings and observe social distancing due to the Covid virus. The Taylor family will receive friends graveside following the service at approximately 2:00 pm.
Condolences may be sent to: denisegrant42@yahoo.com
. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Hospice of Cleveland County, or the Western Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association
.