|
|
Alma Lee Davidson Walker, 85, of Stanley, peacefully went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at the Robin Johnson Hospice House in Dallas. She was born in Gaston County, daughter of the late Fred Emory Davidson and Nettie Iola Skidmore.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Gilmer Walker; a daughter Debbie Walker; brothers Clarence Davidson and Darryl "Buddy" Davidson; a sister Wilma Smith; grandson William A. Morton; great grandson Micah Etchison and great grandchild, Cameron Valente.
Alma was a long time member of Stanley Church of God now known as Frontline Worship Center.
Those left to cherish her memory include her children Gene Walker (Mitzi), Tim Walker (Cara), Susan Mauney (Kevin), and Rick Walker (Amy); brothers James "Jim" Davidson and Charles Hill; 14 grandchildren; and 19 great grandchildren.
The family will greet guests from 1:00 until 2:00 p.m. Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Frontline Worship Center, 324 N. Main Street in Stanley. A service to celebrate Alma's life will be held at 2:00 p.m. immediately following. Interment will follow the service at Hillcrest Gardens Cemetery in Mount Holly.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Frontline Worship Center.
Online condolences may be left at www.woodlawnfuneral.org.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Nov. 8, 2019