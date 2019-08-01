Home

POWERED BY

Services
McLean Funeral Directors
515 North Central Avenue
Belmont, NC 28012
(704) 825-5301
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
McLean Funeral Directors
515 North Central Avenue
Belmont, NC 28012
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Almeda Scott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Almeda Ross Scott


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Almeda Ross Scott Obituary

Almeda Ross Scott, a resident of Severna Park, MD, died on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Almeda was born on February 7, 1938 in Belhaven, NC to her parents, Robert Glenn Ross and Almeda Sawyer Ross. She was raised in Milledgeville, GA and attended college in Charlotte, NC where she met her husband of 44 years, George Richard Scott who died on April 30, 2010. Almeda loved nothing more than cooking and spending time with her family.
Almeda was preceded in death by her parents, husband and sister, Cecelia Ross Blanton.
Almeda leaves behind her son, Mark Scott (Tracy); two daughters, Stacey Hutchins (Keith) and Holly Nieberline (Dave); her brother, Robert Glenn Ross; grandchildren, Austin and Tyler Scott, Zachary, Chandler and Cameron Horne, Jessie and Josh Noland and Summer Nieberline; and great grandchildren, Jaxson Hyleman, Brody Isenhour and Adalida Ann and Josie Jean Noland.
A Memorial Service will be held at McLean Funeral Directors in Belmont, NC at 11am on August 24, 2019, with a burial to follow at Hillcrest Gardens in Mount Holly, NC.
Memorial contributions may be made in lieu of flowers to the Huntington Disease Society of America https://hdsa.org/getinvolved/tribute-memorial-donations/
Online condolences may be made on www.mcleanfuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Almeda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now