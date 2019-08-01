|
Almeda Ross Scott, a resident of Severna Park, MD, died on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Almeda was born on February 7, 1938 in Belhaven, NC to her parents, Robert Glenn Ross and Almeda Sawyer Ross. She was raised in Milledgeville, GA and attended college in Charlotte, NC where she met her husband of 44 years, George Richard Scott who died on April 30, 2010. Almeda loved nothing more than cooking and spending time with her family.
Almeda was preceded in death by her parents, husband and sister, Cecelia Ross Blanton.
Almeda leaves behind her son, Mark Scott (Tracy); two daughters, Stacey Hutchins (Keith) and Holly Nieberline (Dave); her brother, Robert Glenn Ross; grandchildren, Austin and Tyler Scott, Zachary, Chandler and Cameron Horne, Jessie and Josh Noland and Summer Nieberline; and great grandchildren, Jaxson Hyleman, Brody Isenhour and Adalida Ann and Josie Jean Noland.
A Memorial Service will be held at McLean Funeral Directors in Belmont, NC at 11am on August 24, 2019, with a burial to follow at Hillcrest Gardens in Mount Holly, NC.
Memorial contributions may be made in lieu of flowers to the Huntington Disease Society of America https://hdsa.org/getinvolved/tribute-memorial-donations/
Published in Gaston Gazette on Aug. 1, 2019