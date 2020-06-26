GASTONIA - Alton (Al) Lee Heafner, 48, left Gastonia to go to is Heavenly home on June 4, 2020. He was born August 30, 1971 in Lincolnton, NC, He is survived by his father Roy, step mother Shelley and great niece Harmony. He also leaves behind a brother Scott and sister in law Wendy Heafner, nephews Jaddon and Michael Heafner, maternal grandparents Grady Schrum and Edith Proctor. Al was preceded in death by his mother Carol Schrum Heafner and his paternal grandparents Pete and Betty Heafner.
There is no service planned but the family request memorials be sent to Crisis Assistance Ministry of Gaston County, 805 W Airline Ave., Gastonia NC 28052 where he volunteered.
Jeffrey S. Painter Funeral Director Licensee of Mt. Holly is serving the Heafner family. www.jeffreyspainterfdl.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jun. 26, 2020.