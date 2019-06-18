|
|
GASTONIA - Alvin William Daniel, 77, passed away June 15, 2019 at CaroMont Health.
Mr. Daniel was born in Gaston County Sept. 26, 1941 to the late Alvin Charles Daniel and Ruby Mathis Daniel.
He is survived by his wife Gail Leaphart Daniel, daughter Starlene Daniel Reardon and husband James; sister, Shirley Pace and husband Earl; three grand and two great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday June 19, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter- day Saints in Gastonia with Bishop Neal Dawson officiating.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
Interment to follow at Gaston Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made at https://www.Idsphilanthropies.org/in-memoriam.
On line condolences www.bensonfuneralservices.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on June 18, 2019