Home

POWERED BY

Services
Benson Funeral & Cremation Services
101 Oak Grove St.
Mt. Holly, NC 28120
704-827-1801
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter- day Saints
Gastonia, NC
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter- day Saints
Gastonia, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alvin Daniel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alvin Daniel


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Alvin Daniel Obituary
GASTONIA - Alvin William Daniel, 77, passed away June 15, 2019 at CaroMont Health.

Mr. Daniel was born in Gaston County Sept. 26, 1941 to the late Alvin Charles Daniel and Ruby Mathis Daniel.

He is survived by his wife Gail Leaphart Daniel, daughter Starlene Daniel Reardon and husband James; sister, Shirley Pace and husband Earl; three grand and two great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday June 19, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter- day Saints in Gastonia with Bishop Neal Dawson officiating.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

Interment to follow at Gaston Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made at https://www.Idsphilanthropies.org/in-memoriam.

On line condolences www.bensonfuneralservices.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on June 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now