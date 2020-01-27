Home

Services
Woodlawn Funeral Home
375 Woodlawn Avenue
Mount Holly, NC 28120
704-820-0608
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Woodlawn Funeral Home
375 Woodlawn Avenue
Mount Holly, NC 28120
Service
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
4:00 PM
Woodlawn Funeral Home
375 Woodlawn Avenue
Mount Holly, NC 28120
Burial
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
Mt. Olivet Community Cemetery
Woodlawn, VA
Alvin Dean Wiggins Obituary
Alvin Dean Wiggins "Big Al" passed away on Saturday January 25th. Alvin was born in Carroll County, Va. to the late James Crawford and Margie Brewer Wiggins. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years Joyce Marie Wiggins, and a brother Ray Wiggins. He is survived by three children, Penny Ratchford of Belmont, Tony Wiggins and wife Kim of Gastonia, Steve Wiggins and wife Tonya of Gastonia, a brother James Wiggins and wife Billie of Gastonia; four grandchildren and five great grandchildren. A service to celebrate his life will be held on Monday January 27th. 4:00 P.M. at Woodlawn Funeral Home, Mt. Holly NC. The family will receive friends from 3:00 P.M. until 4:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Alvin will be laid to rest beside his beloved Marie on Tuesday January 28th. at 11:00 A.M. in the Mt. Olivet Community Cemetery, Woodlawn Va. In lieu of flowers the family has requested memorials be made to Gaston Hospice 258 E. Garrison Blvd. Gastonia, NC 28054 or First Baptist Church of Crameton, 235 8th. Ave. Cramerton, NC 28032 Woodlawn Funeral Home Mt. Holly is serving the Wiggins family
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jan. 27, 2020
