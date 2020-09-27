1/1
Alvin Holman
1932 - 2020
{ "" }
Alvin Joe Holman, 87, of Gastonia, passed away September 25, 2020 at home.
He was born November 9, 1932 in Gaston County, NC to the late Paul Cash Holman and Nancy Frady Holman.
Joe was a member of First Wesleyan Church, Bessemer City. He retired from Public Service after over 31 years of service. He also served in the United States Army. Joe had a natural talent for drawing and was a phenomenal artist. He often competed and won awards for his work with roses.
In addition to his parents, Joe was preceded in death by his sisters, Edna Styers, Mabel Knuckley, and Maxine Workman; and brothers, Johnny David Holman and Glenn Holman.
He is survived by his loving wife of over 58 years, Jane Summitt Holman; son, Rev. Darrell Holman; and his dog, Jake.
A funeral service will be held at First Wesleyan Church, 510 E. Alabama Ave., Bessemer City, NC on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at 3:00 pm with Pastors Matt Mitchell, Wes Brown, and Rev. Darrell Holman officiating.
The family will receive friends 1:30-2:45 pm before the service at the church.
Interment will follow at Olney Presbyterian Church Cemetery, 251 Olney Church Road, Gastonia, NC.
Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Condolences may be made online at greenefuneral.com.


Published in Gaston Gazette on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
27
Visitation
01:30 - 02:45 PM
First Wesleyan Church
SEP
27
Funeral service
03:00 PM
First Wesleyan Church
SEP
27
Interment
Olney Presbyterian Church Cemetery
