GASTONIA, NC- Alvin Morris Tench, passed away peacefully on December 25, 2019 at Robin Johnson Hospice House. He was born March 5, 1954 in Gaston County, a son of the late William Leonard and Pauline Phillips Tench.
Alvin graduated from UNC - Charlotte and worked for many years as a Mechanical Engineer with Freightliner. He will be missed deeply by his loving wife of 44 years, Sherry Summey Tench of the home; brothers, Earl Tench of Dallas and Ralph Tench of High Shoals; sister, Vivian Friday and husband John of Dallas; mother-in-law, Joyce Summey of Belmont as well as his loving dachshunds Oscar and Bella.
In addition to his parents, Alvin was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Floyd Summey and brother-in-law, Gary Summey.
A service by the graveside will begin at 2:00 pm, Saturday, December 28 at Greenwood Cemetery, Belmont. The family will receive friends after the service at McLean Funeral Directors, Belmont from 3 until 4:00 pm.
A special thanks to Dr. David Rinehart and the staff at Robin Johnson Hospice for their compassion and care. Memorials in Alvin's name may be made to Robin Johnson House c/o Gaston Hospice, P.O. Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28054.
Condolence messages may be sent online at www.mcleanfuneral.com.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Dec. 27, 2019