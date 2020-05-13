|
Amanda "Sally" Cagle Carpenter, age 85, of North Academy Street in Lincolnton, died on Tuesday, May 12, 202.
A private graveside service will be held on Thursday at Hollybrook Cemetery.
Mrs. Carpenter was born October 18, 1934 in Rowan County to the late George Raymond Cagle and Hazel Kesterson Cagle.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Claude Ralph Carpenter and son, Brady Odell Lynn Jr.
She is survived by two grandsons, Änd M. Lynn of Lincolnton, Pippin Lynn and wife Kristen of Atlanta, GA; three great grandchildren, Aria Olivie Lynn and Sydney and Elena Lynn.
Memorials may be made to the , 4600 Park Road, Suite 250, Charlotte, NC 28209.
Warlick Funeral Home is serving the Carpenter family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 13, 2020