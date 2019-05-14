|
GASTONIA - Amanda Jane Parker, age 42, of 107 Jake Long Road in Gastonia, died on Friday, May 10, 2019.
A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, May 16, 2019, at Chapel Grove Baptist Church, 716 Camp Rotary Road, Gastonia, NC 28052, with Pastor Roger Overton officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 until 1:45 p.m. at the church on Thursday.
Amanda was born January 24, 1977, in Gaston County, to Lee Ann Parker Kendall and the late Macon Fillettes Lee, Jr.
She is survived by her mother and step-father, Lee Ann P. Kendall, and husband James, of Clover, SC; brother, Kimber Head, and wife Heather, of Gastonia; and aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews, along with numerous cousins.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Chapel Grove Baptist Church, 716 Camp Rotary Road, Gastonia, NC 28052.
Warlick Funeral Home is serving the Parker family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 14, 2019