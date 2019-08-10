|
GASTONIA, NC- Amanda Searcy Robinson, 59, passed away on Thursday, August 8, 2019. Born on July 11, 1960 in Gaston County, Amanda was the daughter of the late Kenneth Roy Searcy and Reba Mae Gee Searcy.
Amanda was a branch manager with BB&T. She was an active member of Parkwood Baptist Church where she participated in the choir and the Growth Group. Amanda was always on the go. She enjoyed traveling to the beach and the mountains. Amanda's focus was her family, especially her grandchildren, and friends.
Amanda is survived by her beloved husband of 32 years, Tony Robinson; daughters and their spouses, Ragan Robinson Clark (Matthew) and Tori Robinson Benedict (Daniel); grandchildren, Gracie Mae Clark, Boone Clark and Riley Lane Benedict; brother and sister-in-law, Kenny and Karen Searcy; niece, Sarah Searcy; aunt, Carolyn Gee Covington.
Family and friends of Amanda Robinson are invited to attend her visitation beginning at 3:00 PM until 5:00 PM Sunday at McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia. Her funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM Monday in the sanctuary of Parkwood Baptist Church. Pastor Jeff Long and Pastor Mike Rice will officiate. Entombment will follow in the Gaston Memorial Park Mausoleum.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.mcleanfuneral.com
The family requests in lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Amanda be sent to the American Stroke Foundation, 6405 Metcalf Avenue, Suite 214, Overland Park, KS 66202 www.americanstroke.org
McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Robinson family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Aug. 10, 2019