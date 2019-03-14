|
LOWELL - Amber Ashley Adams, 28, passed away on Friday March 8, 2019 at home.
She was born February 15, 1991 in Gaston County to Teresa Mae Gilreath of Dallas.
In addition to her mother, left to cherish her memory are her children Jane Allder, Gracie Adams, Kacie Adams, David Allder, Damian Allder and Lilliana Allder all of Lowell; brother Aaron Adams of Gastonia; maternal grandfather John Gilreath; sisters Amanda Fannon and the late Angel Fannon.
Her family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 pm Thursday, March 14, 2019 at the funeral home.
A Celebration of Amber's life will be held at 2:00 PM Friday, March 15, 2019 in the Sisk-Butler Chapel with Pastor Jeff Silvers and Pastor Harry Davis officiating.
Interment will follow at Long Creek Memorial Cemetery, Dallas.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home.
To offer condolences, please visit www.siskbutler.com
Arrangements by Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services, Bessemer City.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 14, 2019