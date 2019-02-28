|
|
LINCOLNTON - Amelia Martin Byrum, 79, passed away on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Frye Medical Center in Hickory.
The funeral will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Unity Baptist Church in Hickory Grove, SC, with Rev. Jeff Gilfillan officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 – 8 PM at Bratton Funeral Home in York, SC on Friday, March 1.
Amelia was a daughter of the late Colonel D. Martin and Annie Mae Gilfillan Martin.
She is survived by her son Dale Byrum of Lincolnton, and sister Janice Taylor of York. In addition to her parents, Amelia was preceded in death by her brother Richard Martin.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 28, 2019