Bratton Funeral Home
1455 Highway 321 North
York, SC 29745
803-684-1880
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bratton Funeral Home
1455 Highway 321 North
York, SC 29745
Funeral
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Unity Baptist Church
Hickory Grove, SC
Amelia Byrum

Amelia Byrum Obituary
LINCOLNTON - Amelia Martin Byrum, 79, passed away on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Frye Medical Center in Hickory.

The funeral will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Unity Baptist Church in Hickory Grove, SC, with Rev. Jeff Gilfillan officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 – 8 PM at Bratton Funeral Home in York, SC on Friday, March 1.

Amelia was a daughter of the late Colonel D. Martin and Annie Mae Gilfillan Martin.

She is survived by her son Dale Byrum of Lincolnton, and sister Janice Taylor of York. In addition to her parents, Amelia was preceded in death by her brother Richard Martin.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brattonfuneralhome.com.

Bratton Funeral Home in York is serving the Byrum family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 28, 2019
