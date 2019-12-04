Home

Warlick Funeral Home
125 Dave Warlick Drive
Lincolnton, NC 28092
(704) 735-2521
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
5:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
Covenant Church
Amelia Heavner


1948 - 2019
Amelia Heavner Obituary
GASTONIA - Amelia Smith Heavner, age 71, of 3417 Candlewick Way in Gastonia, died on Monday, December 2, 2019.

Her funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, December 6, 2019, at Covenant Church with Rev. Nathan Grooms officiating.
Burial will follow in Hollybrook Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 5:30 until 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, December 5, 2019, at Warlick Funeral Home.

Mrs. Heavner was born December 1, 1948, in Lincoln County, to the late Thurman H. Smith and Ellen Potts Mull. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Jay Clyde Heavner, and a grandson, Gabriel Savage. She worked as an administrative assistant and retired from Lincoln County Schools after nearly twenty-five years of service.

She is survived by a son, Andy Heavner (Stephanie) of Lacey, Washington; a daughter, Amy Savage (Jonathan) of Lincolnton; three grandchildren, Victoria Savage, Isabella Savage, and Jacob Heavner.

Memorials may be made to Covenant Church, PO Box 564, Lincolnton, NC 28093.

Warlick Funeral Home is serving the Heavner family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Dec. 4, 2019
