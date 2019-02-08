Home

Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
(704) 853-1300
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Gaston Memorial Park
Amelia Nation Obituary
Amelia Castle Nation, 83, passed away Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at Peak Resources, 7615 Dallas Cherryville Hwy, Cherryville.

She was born June 12, 1935 in Gastonia, NC daughter of Ralph D. and Ethel C. Castle.

She retired as an Assistant Clerk of Superior Court in Gastonia, NC after 33 years of employment. She was a devoted military wife and mother.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, the love of her life, Howard Eugene "Gene" Nation.

Left to cherish her memories are her son, Stephen Eugene Nation and wife Nancy of Gastonia, daughter Jeanne Marie Nation of Bessemer City, and brother Roy Castle and fiancé Shirley Davis of Gastonia, NC.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Saint Paul's Lutheran Church, 531 Hardin Road, Dallas, NC 28034 or 950 W. Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605.

A funeral Service will be held 2 pm Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Greene Funeral Service South Chapel 1503 S. York Rd., officiated by Pastor George Rhyne.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Burial will be in Gaston Memorial Park.

Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium of Gastonia.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 8, 2019
