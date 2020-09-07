1/1
Amy Annette Whitten
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Amy Annette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Amy Annette Whitten, 49, passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus on August 29, 2020. She was born on December 22, 1970, and was a resident of Dallas, NC.
Amy is survived by her parents, Roger and Linda Whitten, her sister Cindy, her niece and nephew Bella and Evan Reid, and her beloved fur-baby Chloe.
A Celebration of Life service will take place at 2:00 on Tuesday, the eighth of September at South Point Baptist Church: 124 Horsley Avenue, Belmont. Reverend Mike Phillips will be officiating the service.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Sep. 7, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved