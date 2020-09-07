Amy Annette Whitten, 49, passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus on August 29, 2020. She was born on December 22, 1970, and was a resident of Dallas, NC.

Amy is survived by her parents, Roger and Linda Whitten, her sister Cindy, her niece and nephew Bella and Evan Reid, and her beloved fur-baby Chloe.

A Celebration of Life service will take place at 2:00 on Tuesday, the eighth of September at South Point Baptist Church: 124 Horsley Avenue, Belmont. Reverend Mike Phillips will be officiating the service.





