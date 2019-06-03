|
|
KINGS MOUNTAIN- Andrea "Rea" Jeanne Duckworth Becker, 61, passed away on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Carolinas Medical Center, Charlotte. She was born July 17, 1957 in St. Louis, Missouri to the late Eugene and Jacqueline "Jackie" Lamb Duckworth.
Left to cherish her memories are her husband "JR" Crumbley; son Donnie Becker, Jr. and wife Brittany of Alton Illinois; daughter Jessica Brody and husband Scott of O'Fallon, MO; step-son David Crumbley and wife Lenora of Charlotte; step-daughter Crissy Crumbley of Dallas; 10 grandchildren Matthew, Andrew, Nicholas and Madison Brody, Hailey Becker, Christian and Aubrey Pinnon, Justin Crumbley, Hunter McBride and Patience Jones.
Andrea's funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services with Chaplains Dennis Kuhn and Donnie Thurman officiating.
Her family will receive friends from 2:00 to 3:00 pm at the funeral home prior to the service.
Interment will follow at Bessemer City Memorial Cemetery.
