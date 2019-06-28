|
|
STANLEY - Andrea Dawn Black, age 34, passed away unexpectedly from a car accident on Tuesday, June 25, 2019. She was born July 29, 1984 in Gaston County, a daughter of Charles E. Griffin (Genny) of Belmont and Robin Black Wise (Richard) of Stanley. She was preceded in death by her grandfather Reid Q. Black, Sr.
Andrea was a loving mother and daughter and will be greatly missed by her parents; her spouse Benjamin Locklear of Lincolnton; children Ivy Gunter, Gavin Gunter and Ginger Locklear; brothers Matt Wise and Corey Griffin; grandparents Peggy R. Black of Harrisburg, Oscar Griffin, Martha Helms and many extended family members and friends.
The family will receive friends from 3 until 4:00 pm, Saturday, June 29, 2019 at McLean Funeral Directors, Belmont. A service celebrating Andrea's life will follow in the Bumgardner Chapel at 4:00 pm with Rev. Rodger Sellers officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to lifesharecarolinas.com.
Published in Gaston Gazette on June 28, 2019