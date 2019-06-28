Home

Andrea Black Obituary
STANLEY - Andrea Dawn Black, age 34, passed away unexpectedly from a car accident on Tuesday, June 25, 2019. She was born July 29, 1984 in Gaston County, a daughter of Charles E. Griffin (Genny) of Belmont and Robin Black Wise (Richard) of Stanley. She was preceded in death by her grandfather Reid Q. Black, Sr.

Andrea was a loving mother and daughter and will be greatly missed by her parents; her spouse Benjamin Locklear of Lincolnton; children Ivy Gunter, Gavin Gunter and Ginger Locklear; brothers Matt Wise and Corey Griffin; grandparents Peggy R. Black of Harrisburg, Oscar Griffin, Martha Helms and many extended family members and friends.

The family will receive friends from 3 until 4:00 pm, Saturday, June 29, 2019 at McLean Funeral Directors, Belmont. A service celebrating Andrea's life will follow in the Bumgardner Chapel at 4:00 pm with Rev. Rodger Sellers officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to lifesharecarolinas.com.

Condolence messages may be sent online at www.McLeanFuneral.com. McLean Funeral Directors of Belmont is serving the family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on June 28, 2019
