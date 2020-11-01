GASTONIA, NC- Andrea Davies Wright passed away peacefully on Friday, October 30, 2020. She was born in Luton, England to her Welsh father, Gethin Davies, and English Mother, Eileen Ballantyne Davies. Growing up during World War II, surviving The Blitz and Battle of Britain regularly discovering shrapnel in her back garden, living through the post-war rationing - these memories have been dutifully told like a historian for her loved ones to remember, and to pass along themselves.
Light-heartedly, she was especially fond of stories of Flower Fairies and one would be forgiven for suspecting these as a primary inspiration for her gardening. Sweetly, she never outgrew her childlike love for them and for fairy gardens. She passed that love on to her three granddaughters whom she adored and doted over.
Andrea worked in London, England as a hotel manager, which is where she met her husband, Chuck. She was a homemaker for much of her 57 year marriage, and could always be found doing something active: sewing, cooking, cleaning, gardening or other volunteer work she did through her church and Garden Club. She was never one to rest or relax, with ever-present "To-Do" lists - always doing or planning something for someone else, especially her family whom she loved dearly. She spent a few years as a co-owner of Garrison Florist in the late 1980s, and worked for Jenkins Metal Corporation in Gastonia before retiring.
Charles and Andrea had three children together, and she is preceded in death by their first child, Brian Keith Wright. Her surviving children, David Wright and Anita Wright Dennis, are left to cherish her memory and are thankful to have had such a wonderful and kind Mom.
Most people use the words "gracious" and "kind" to describe Andrea, because she was the living embodiment of these words. A consummately polite and gracious hostess if you ever had the pleasure of attending her dinner parties or family meals. She gave grace and kindness to others – always putting others ahead of herself, and deeply instilled this ethic in her children. It is one of the most indelible of the many lessons her children are most grateful for.
Those others left to cherish her memory are her son in law, Shawn Dennis; Granddaughters Alden, Cameron, and Claire Dennis; her brother, Jon Davies and wife Jill; sister Janet Wachmann and husband George; sister Ingrid Osborn and husband Tony; sister in law Ruth Patterson and her husband Gordon; many nieces and nephews and grand nieces and nephews; and last but not least, her dog Gracie and her grand dogs whom she loved because we all love them so much. A woman always happier for your success than with her own, this world has lost a truly wonderful lady. We have all been blessed to have known you, Andrea. For that we are forever grateful.
A service to celebrate Andrea's life will be held Monday, November 2, 2020, at 5:00pm, in Founders Chapel of McLean Funeral Directors with Rev. Sally Queen officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the funeral home. The service will be streamed live on McLean Funeral Directors Facebook page.
