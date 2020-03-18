Home

Celebration of Life
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
11:00 AM
All Saints Catholic Church
530 Hwy. 274
Lake Wylie, SC
Andrew Bouvier


1997 - 2020
Andrew Bouvier Obituary
GASTONIA - Andrew Jack Bouvier, 22, of Gastonia passed away on March 14, 2020.

He was born on May 9, 1997 in Bergen, New Jersey, the son of Andre Jacques Bouvier and Jennifer Paflitzko Bouvier; and brother of Nicole Bouvier.

Left to cherish his memories along with his parents are other family members; Len and Margaret Diaddario, Maria Panos, Lori, Frank, Anthony, Ashley and Jacquie Cafasso, Jason, Heather, Emily, Noah, and Ava Hart, Uncle Bob.

A celebration of life service will be held 11 am on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at All Saints Catholic Church, 530 Hwy. 274, Lake Wylie, SC.

A guest registry is available to sign online at www.greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 18, 2020
