Andrew Jackson Evans, 78, of Clover, SC, passed away on June 21, 2020 at his sister's home in Gastonia, NC.



He was born February 22, 1942 in Claremore, OK to the late Sheridan and Woodie Johnson Evans.



In addition to his parents, Andrew is preceded in death by his brothers, Sam Evans, Dean Evans, James Lamb and Delbert Evans; and a sister, Diane Evans.



He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Lucinda Evans; a son, Andrew Pittman; a daughter, Pamela Evans; step-daughters, Lisa Williams and Kimberly Kinley; brothers, Steve Evans and Junior Evans; two sisters, Mary Olvey and Margaret McFarland, and eight grandchildren.



A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 27 at 3:00 pm at West Fifth Avenue Free Will Baptist Church, officiated by the Rev. Richard Cole. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service.



Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia, NC.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store