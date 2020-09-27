Uniquely kind, genuinely nice, pure of spirit, big heart, without judgment, fun loving, wicked sense of humor, sweet nature, engaging smile, giving, smart, thrifty, loved his family and friends, loyal and dependable, a zest for living his life on his own terms….
Andy is and was loved by all who knew him, even those who only knew of him. He will be missed but his light will shine on as his legacy is being paid forward by his many friends.
William Anderson ("Andy") Banks Jr. was born on a cold January day, the thirty-first of 1981. He died in Raleigh, NC, on an innocent September afternoon, Saturday the twelfth, 2020, from a senseless act of violence. Thirty-nine years old, a life sadly extinguished way before its time. Family members who hold him dear to their hearts are his parents, Bill and Robin Banks of Gastonia NC, his sister Dede Smith and husband Steve of Glen Allen, VA, and their two children, Sophie (14) and Lincoln (11); his brother Mark and wife Chelsea of Raleigh, NC; his grandmother Dede Gunter of Gastonia, NC; his beloved girlfriend Taylor Folkes of Raleigh, NC; his aunt Marti Kimsey and husband Bill of Helen Ga; his uncle Mike Gunter and wife Barbara of Winston Salem, NC, and their daughter Kimberly Layton and husband Jason of Raleigh, NC, and their three children and their son Daniel Gunter III and wife Lindsay Beth of Raleigh, NC, and their two children; his aunt Peaches Blank of Nashville, TN., and her daughter Raleigh Anne Gray and husband John of Charlotte, NC.
Sophie and Lincoln adored their Uncle "Och" who was always at the ready to do their bidding. Sophie describes him as "adventurous," always on the GO. We often wondered whether Andy was domestic or international on any given weekend. The kids loved to go tubing with him at Lake Wylie. "Och" was the number one pick to share the tube on a daredevil ride with B-dot (granddaddy) at the helm. The beach at Pawleys Island, NC, was another favorite playground, passing the football with Lincoln, riding the waves--going out too far, mom and Hanna (grandmother) sprinting to the shore frantically waving their arms to get Andy's attention.
Spending Thanksgiving, Christmas, and vacations together with family was important to Andy. He and brother Mark met weekly to share a meal and countless times to watch sporting events. Mark will always remember Andy as his best friend.
Gray Walser: "For the past 37 years of my life there has been a new adventure everyday growing up with Andy. I always looked up to Andy as my brother, as a leader. He made sure everyone was happy. Andy would always remember to save me a seat wherever we went, that's just who Andy was. I have some of the most incredible memories for the rest of my life because Andy was my best friend. I loved him so much."
Bill Faulk: "Andy was my best friend and I thought of him as my brother…He enjoyed bringing people together…He was my safety net at social gatherings, reminding me who people were and laughing at me for forgetting their names. Andy knew exactly who he was and was true to himself… He was a part of every great childhood memory and he's a large part of the man I am today…I love him very much."
Brad Baker: "Andy was with me at every milestone of my life. He will stay with me far beyond the years he spent on this earth. He will continue to strengthen and encourage me. He will be a guiding light for the rest of my life."
Andy squeezed more out of his short thirty-nine years of life than most do in a lifetime. He was a gentle soul who never hurt anyone. His joy for living was shared with family and countless friends who can attest to his energy for living life to the fullest, smiling, laughing, joking. Andy, we miss you and love you.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the "Andy Banks Memorial Scholarship Fund" (North Carolina State University Wolfpack Club, PO Box 37100, Raleigh, NC 27627) and First United Methodist Church Gastonia "Weaving Campaign Building Fund," PO Box 218, Gastonia, NC 28053.
A celebration of Andy's life will be held at McLean Funeral Directors (masks required), 700 S New Hope Rd., Gastonia, NC, 28054, October 3, Saturday, at 2:00 pm. Visitation following the service. LINK for LIVE STREAMING: McLeanFuneralDirectors-Facebook.com.
Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.mcleanfuneral.com.