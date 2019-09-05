Home

M.L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home
209 North Main Street
Clover, SC 29710
(803) 222-9001
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Clover Liberty Pentecostal Church
1045 N. Main St.
Clover, NC
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Clover Liberty Pentecostal Church
1045 N. Main St.
Clover, NC
View Map
1972 - 2019
Angela Smith Obituary
CLOVER, S.C. - Angela Dawn Smith, 47, passed away September 1, 2019

A memorial service will be 2:00 p.m. Friday, September 6, 2019 at Clover Liberty Pentecostal Church, 1045 N. Main St., Clover, SC with the Rev. Michael Coe officiating. The family will receive friends 1 hour before the service.

Angela was born May 17, 1972 in Cleveland County, NC to John R. Smith, Jr. and Judy Stephens Stewart.

She was a loving kind soul. She had unconditional love for her family and her beloved best fur baby Rascal.

Survivors are her daughter Elizabeth Blain of Blacksburg, SC; sons Christopher Greene (Krissy) and Hunter Brakefield both of Clover, SC; father John R. Smith (Cindy); mother Judy S. Stewart; sister Crystal Smith; paternal grandmother Helen Smith of Cherryville, NC; and grandchildren Brianna Rohrl, Drake Rohrl, Connor Blain, Alice Blain, & Avery Long.

Online condolences may be made at www.mlfordsons.com

M. L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home, Clover, SC is serving the family of Ms. Smith.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Sept. 5, 2019
