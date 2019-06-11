|
GASTONIA - Anita "Gail" Lee Haney, 82, passed away on Friday, June 7, 2019.
Born on February 27, 1937 in Gastonia, she was the daughter of the late Austin Calvin Lee and Lois Price Lee.
Mrs. Haney was a 1955 graduate of Gastonia High School. At GHS, she was a member of the National Honor Society and the Science Club. Mrs. Haney was formerly a 50 year member of Unity Baptist where she served as a Sunday school teacher and a member of the choir. She is currently a member of First Baptist Church in Gastonia. For a number of years, Mrs. Haney served on the Board of Gaston Community Concerts. She enjoyed writing poetry and listening to classical sacred music. Mrs. Haney retired from Wix Corporation.
Mrs. Haney is survived by her beloved husband of 62 years, Willard Jason Haney; son and daughter-in-law, Kevin Brian Haney and Susan Horn Haney of Belmont; granddaughter and her husband, Katherine Haney Gibson and Wade Gibson of Athens, GA; sisters and brothers-in-law, Janice Lee Watson and Buck Watson of Lincolnton, and Brenda Lee Hudspeth and Bob Hudspeth of Concord.
Family and friends of Gail Haney are invited to attend her visitation beginning at 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday, June 13, 2019 at McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia.
Her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 14, 2019 in the sanctuary of the First Baptist Church of Gastonia. The Rev. Steven Fuller will officiate.
Burial will follow in Gaston Memorial Park.
The family requests in lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Mrs. Haney be sent to First Baptist Church of Gastonia, 2650 Union Road, Gastonia, NC 28054.
