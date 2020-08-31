MOUNT HOLLY- Anita Stewart Bailes Jones, 91, passed away at Covenant Village on Saturday August 29, 2020, with her beloved daughter Karen holding her hand. She was born in Mount Holly, on June 22, 1929, to the late John Earl Bailes and Lela Patterson Bailes. Anita graduated from Mount Holly High School and Flora McDonald College. She worked as a personnel secretary at A&E Mills until the birth of her child, and then as a teacher's assistant at Ida Rankin Elementary.
Anita was involved in her community, working with the Blood Mobile, driving Meals on Wheels for 30 years, and coordinating trips for the 39-ers Senior Citizen Group at her church.
She was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Mount Holly where she taught Sunday School, was a Deacon, a circle leader, and held every office in the Presbyterian Women's organization. She received an honorary life membership in 1994.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband Leonard Moore Jones and her brother Joe Bailes.
Left to cherish her memory is her daughter Karen Jones and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to the First Presbyterian Church in Mount Holly, Covenant Village in Gastonia and to Gaston Hospice. Karen would like to thank the staff of Covenant Village for their loving care over the last 3 years.
A service to celebrate the life of Mrs. Jones will be held on Wednesday September 2, 2020 at First Presbyterian Church in Mount Holly. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Gardens Cemetery. The family will receive friends following the service at the cemetery.
