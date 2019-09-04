|
|
GASTONIA - Ann Garner Chriscoe, 77, passed away peacefully at the Robin Johnson Hospice House on September 1, 2019.
She was a native of Asheboro and moved to Gastonia with her husband in 1967. She was daughter of the late Garland and Annie Skeen Garner.
Ann sold advertising for the Gaston Gazette for over 30 years. She enjoyed playing tennis and cards with her Southampton buddies. She was a member of The Red Hat Society and Altrusa. She loved being a mother, grandmother, sister and friend.
A service to celebrate Ann's life will be held at 3:00pm Thursday at McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia Founders Chapel with Reverend Tim Parker officiating.
The family will receive friends prior to the service from 2 to 3 p.m.
She is survived by her son and daughter in law, Bo and Lori Chriscoe of Belmont; grandchildren, Chase Chriscoe, Carol Ann Chriscoe, Robert, Conner and Thomas Williford; great grandson, Easton McDaniel; sister, Neal Branson of Asheboro; special niece, Rickey Shepherd and husband Kenny; numerous other nieces and nephews; and special friend, Terrill Windom.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James "Chick" Chriscoe; son, Jim Chriscoe; brothers, Donald and Mike Garner and sister, Ruby Lee.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Holy Angels, 6600 Wilkinson Blvd., Belmont, NC 28012.
Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.mcleanfuneral.com.
McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving The Chriscoe Family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Sept. 4, 2019