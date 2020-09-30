Ann Phillips Cline, 78.
Ann passed away peacefully to her eternal home on September 28, 2020.
She was a native of Gaston County, daughter of the late Grant and Mattie Phillips, born September 26, 1942.
Ann walked in this life with a reverential fear and high praise for Our Lord and Savior. She strived daily to follow the example of Jesus Christ. She loved her family very much and was extremely faithful, committed, and loyal. Ann retired from Gaston County School System as a teacher assistant. She believed that in a hundred years it would not matter what her bank account was, what sort of house she lived in, or the kind of car she drove….but hopefully the world would be different and possibly better because she was important in the life of a child. Ann was an active and dedicated church member of Chapel Grove Baptist Church. She thoroughly enjoyed genuine fellowship with her church family, singing in the choir, and teaching Sunday School. In her retirement years, she enjoyed time at the beach, Christian travel trips, and volunteering/counseling at the Crisis Pregnancy Center.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Terry Cline; and brother, Paul Phillips.
Ann is survived by her daughters, Amy Cline and Stephanie Gray and husband, Mitchell; brothers, Bob Phillips and late wife, Nancy and Harold Phillips and wife, Minnie; grandchild, Jordan Gray and wife, Jennifer; and several nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service, officiated by Pastor Johnny Yarboro, will be held at Olney Presbyterian Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to, Crisis Pregnancy Center – 800 Robinson Rd., Gastonia, NC 28056 or Samaritans Purse – PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607.
Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
