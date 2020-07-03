1/1
Ann Coleman
Nolia Ann Haney Coleman, 75, of Belmont, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 1 at her home.

She was born in Gaston County, daughter of the late Edward Buddy Haney and Annie Lee McCarn Haney.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Raymond Coleman and a son Tommy Joe Hicks. Ann will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and friend who be greatly missed.

Those left to cherish her memory include her children Vickie Worley, Gala Mauldin (Brandon), Candy Massey (Scott), Melissa Roark (Rick), and Johnny Hicks (Michelle); five stepchildren; a sister Edna Goins; and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

A service to celebrate her life officiated by Rev. Ted Cole III, will be held on Monday, July 6 at 2:00 p.m. in the Woodlawn Chapel of Woodlawn Funeral Home in Mount Holly.

The family will greet guests for one hour prior to the service also at the funeral home.

Burial will conclude at Hillcrest Gardens Cemetery in Mount Holly.

Online condolences may be left at www.woodlawnfuneral.org.

Published in Gaston Gazette on Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Woodlawn Funeral Home
JUL
6
Service
02:00 PM
Woodlawn Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Woodlawn Funeral Home
375 Woodlawn Avenue
Mount Holly, NC 28120
704-820-0608
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

2 entries
July 2, 2020
RIP Aunt Nolia love and miss you...
Debbie
Family
July 2, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Mike, Laurel and Matthew Welty
Friend
