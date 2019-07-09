|
Please join us in celebrating the life of Ann H. Davis on Tuesday, July 9 at 1:30 viewing and 2 p.m. for burial at Sharon Memorial Gardens at 5716 Monroe Rd. Charlotte, NC 28212 at her graveside.
Annie passed away peacefully at Stanley Total Living Center in Stanley, on July 6.
The staff at Stanley Total Living Center became like family to Annie and her daughter Debbie during Annie's stay. Annie's family would like to thank them all for their tender care and making Annie's life the best it could be during her illness.
Annie was born on February 23, 1933 in Burke County, NC. She is the daughter of William Fred Hawkins and Mary Reep Hawkins of Glen Alpine, NC. Annie married her longtime friend and love, Leroy Davis, who preceded her in death. She is also predeceased by her sister Ruby Hill and brothers Bob and Ott Hawkins.
Annie loved her family and was a devoted mother and nana. Annie is survived by her brother Lou Hawkins and wife Letha of Glen Alpine, NC; her brother Ralph Hawkins and wife Betty of Durham, NC and her sister Margaret Jordan of Morganton, NC. She is also survived by her daughter Debbie Kuykendall and husband Randy, and her grandson David Timmerman of Dallas, NC.
Annie worked as a hairdresser for twenty-four years in Charlotte. She was a devoted member of the Belmont Moose Lodge and worked with the Moose Lodge as a contributor of Holy Angels Home in Belmont, NC.
Annie will always be remembered for how she loved people and loved to cook and celebrate life! She received family and friends with joy, acceptance, open arms and tables of delicious food!
She was brave and adventurous and loved to travel….All before brave and adventurous women were considered cool!
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave. FL17, Chicago, IL 60601 or online at act.alz.org.
Published in Gaston Gazette on July 9, 2019