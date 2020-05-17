|
CHERRYVILLE- Vergie Annette "Angel Ann" Perkins Henkle, age 84, of 208 South Depot Street, departed to be with her Lord Jesus on Sunday, May 17, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard "Howie" Melvin Henkle.
Survivors include her son, Richard M. Henkle, of Greensboro, two grandsons: Mark Henkle and Andrew Henkle both of Charlotte, sister, Mary Lou Troxler (Rockie); brother, Eugene Perkins (Maxine).
A private graveside service will be held at Cherryville City Memorial Cemetery with Rev. Randy Heffner officiating.
For to me to live is Christ, and to die is gain! – Philippians 1:21.
Memorials may be made to Jesus' Servant Ministries, 110 N Mountain St, Cherryville, NC 28021.
Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, a Celebration of Life Service will be announced at a later date.
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 17, 2020