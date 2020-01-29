Home

McLean Funeral Directors
700 South New Hope Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 865-3451
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
1:00 PM
Holy Trinity Lutheran Church
Ann Keyser Obituary
GASTONIA - Ann Gardner Keyser, age 74, passed away on Saturday, January 25, 2020 in Charlotte, NC.

Born in Gastonia, NC, she was the daughter of the late Warren Gardner, Jr and Annette Hoffman Gardner.

A loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother, Mrs. Keyser was a retired elementary school teacher and a graduate of Limestone College in Gaffney, SC. Mrs. Keyser was a longstanding member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church where she was a member of the contemporary choir and enjoyed her service through her circle and other committees and activities.

Mrs. Keyser is survived by her sons and daughter –in- laws, Brett and Rebecca Keyser, Warren Keyser and Brett Elizabeth Clement, and James and Andrea Keyser; grandchildren, Ryan , Elizabeth, Jackson, Madelyn, and Emma; brother and sister-in- law, George and Carla Gardner; sister and brother-in –law, Pat and Bill Simmons and nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Keyser was preceded in death by her son David Joseph Keyser, her parents and her husband of 48 years,Teddy Howard Keyser.

Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 PM Saturday, February 1, 2020 in the sanctuary of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church with Rev. Braxton East and Rev. Jason Dampier officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 805 S. York Street, Gastonia, NC 28052 or Alzheimer's Association, 4600 Park Road, Charlotte, NC 28209.

Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.Mcleanfuneral.com.

McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the family of Mrs. Keyser.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jan. 29, 2020
