GASTONIA, NC- Ann Lee Froneberger, 81, formerly of Clover, SC, passed away March 16, 2019 at Robin Johnson Hospice House. She was born October 18, 1937 in Gaston County, a daughter of the late Judge Pinkney Froneberger Sr. and Geneva Thornburg Froneberger.
Ann was talented artist and jewelry designer. She loved nature, animals and spending time with her family. She formerly taught at Gaston College and Sacred Heart College. Ann will be remembered as a hippie at heart and will be greatly missed by her children Pinkney Leck Harris of Cramerton, Bonnie L. Harris of Gastonia, Tim L. Harris II and wife Chris of Kings Mountain; brother Pinkney Froneberger and wife Phylliss of Gastonia; grandchildren Demetra Ann Siarris and Tim Leighton Harris III; niece Catherine Siarris; great nephews James, John and Nicholas Siarris. She was preceded in death by her nephew Pinkney Froneberger III.
Services will be private to the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Robin Johnson Hospice House, c/o Gaston Hospice, P.O. Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28054.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 18, 2019