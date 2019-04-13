|
SALISBURY - Ann Elizabeth Moser McManus, 83, passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019, at Lutheran Home at Trinity Oaks in Salisbury.
She was born January 26, 1936, in Winston Salem, NC to the late Edgar Eugene Moser and Essie Maria Angel Moser. Mrs. McManus was a 1954 Graduate of R.J. Reynolds High School and a 1958 Graduate of Lenoir-Rhyne College where she received her AB in Education.
She was a teacher in North Carolina Public Schools for 29 years. A member of St. James Lutheran Church in Rockwell, she was active with the church choir, the women's circle groups, and the youth group. Mrs. McManus was always active in the churches and communities in which her husband, Rev. Charles McManus, served including, Mt. Hermon Lutheran Church in Concord, St. James Lutheran Church in Rockwell, Lutheran Chapel in Gastonia, and St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Southport. She was also an active member of the Red Hat Ladies.
Mrs. McManus enjoyed singing and dancing, especially the Charleston dance and loved everything about the beach, the ocean, and seashells. She and her husband were avid travelers and Carolina Panther fans.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. McManus was preceded in death by an infant son, Paul Mark.
She is survived by her husband, Rev. Charles McManus, whom she married December 22, 1957; daughters, Sudonna Handy and husband, Jerry, of Denver, NC and Stephanie Fortenberry and husband, James, of Randleman, NC, and grandchildren, Christian Handy, Ashley Fortenberry, Kristi Handy, and Michael Handy.
The funeral service will be held at 6:00 pm on Sunday, April 14, 2019, at St. James Lutheran Church in Rockwell conducted by Rev. Jason Huebner and Rev. Brenda Bynum.
The family will greet friends and relatives following the service on Sunday, April 14, 2019, until 8:00 pm in the fellowship hall at St. James Lutheran Church in Rockwell.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, April 15, 2019, at Mt. Hermon Lutheran Church in Concord.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. James Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 486, Rockwell, NC 28138 or Trinity Oaks, 728 Klumac Road, Salisbury, NC 28144.
Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell is assisting the McManus family. Online condolences may be made at
www.powlesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Apr. 13, 2019