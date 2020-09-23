Ann Lydia Karen Jensen Paczkowski, of Dallas, NC, passed away peacefully at her home on September 21, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Harald and Esther (Christiansen) Jensen, of Montreal, Quebec, Canada; brothers, Sonny Jensen of Scarborough, Ontario, Canada and Leslie Jensen of Calgary, Alberta, Canada.
She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 52 years, William "Bill" J. Paczkowski of Dallas, NC; son, William "Bill" A. Paczkowski of Knoxville, TN; daughter-in-law, Kristi Fowler Paczkowski, Knoxville, TN; grandsons, Seth M. Paczkowski, G. Caleb Paczkowski and his fiancé, McKenna Wilson, all from Knoxville, TN; she is also survived by brothers, Marvin (Pat) Jensen of West Chazy, NY, Eric (Linda) Jensen of St. Catharines, Ontario, Canada, Boris (Shirley) Jensen of St. John's, Newfoundland, Canada, Alan (Ann) Jensen of Gloucester, Ontario, Canada; sister, Helen Jensen Chambers of Corbyville, Ontario, Canada; sister-in-law, Jenny Ricketts of Bolsover, Ontario, Canada; and brother-in-law, John Sole, of La Macaza, Quebec, Canada.
A celebration of life service officiated by Rev. Sandy Bozeman, will be held 4 pm on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Victory Hill Baptist Church, Dallas, NC.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Youth Ministry of Victory Hill Baptist Church, P.O. Box 638, Dallas, NC 28034.
Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneral.com