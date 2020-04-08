|
|
Ann Atkinson Pittman, 98, died Monday April 6, 2020, and born September 16, 1921 in Atlanta, GA.
She was preceded in death by her parents, four brothers; one sister; her husband, Robert Hugh Pittman; and her sons, Robert Hugh Pittman, Jr and James Clinton Pittman.
She is survived by daughters and sons, Annette Williams(Sam) of Mount Holly, NC; Becky Armstrong (Charles) of Knoxville, TN; Gary Pittman of Otto, NC; Jerry Pittman of Carrollton, GA; Debbie Pittman of Ocean Isle, NC; and daughter-in-law, Marie Pittman of Gastonia, NC.
All of Mother's grandchildren and great grandchildren were special to her whether close by or away.
Mrs. Pittman will be buried in Carrollton Georgia at a later date.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Apr. 8, 2020