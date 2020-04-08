Home

Ann (Atkinson) Pittman

Ann (Atkinson) Pittman Obituary
Ann Atkinson Pittman, 98, died Monday April 6, 2020, and born September 16, 1921 in Atlanta, GA.
She was preceded in death by her parents, four brothers; one sister; her husband, Robert Hugh Pittman; and her sons, Robert Hugh Pittman, Jr and James Clinton Pittman.
She is survived by daughters and sons, Annette Williams(Sam) of Mount Holly, NC; Becky Armstrong (Charles) of Knoxville, TN; Gary Pittman of Otto, NC; Jerry Pittman of Carrollton, GA; Debbie Pittman of Ocean Isle, NC; and daughter-in-law, Marie Pittman of Gastonia, NC.
All of Mother's grandchildren and great grandchildren were special to her whether close by or away.
Mrs. Pittman will be buried in Carrollton Georgia at a later date.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Apr. 8, 2020
