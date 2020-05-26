|
|
SHELBY- Ann Harris Rector Robinson, age 86, died Friday, May 22, 2020 at her home. Born in Morristown Tennessee, she was the daughter of the late William Alexander and Agnes Loretta Holtsinger Rector. Ann was an active member of Aldersgate United Methodist Church. She graduated from the University of Tennessee with a degree in education, while there she joined Alpha Delta Pi Sorority. Ann was an active member of the Dover YMCA and the Ruby C. Hunt YMCA. She enjoyed swimming, gardening, reading and playing golf. Her favorite activity was cooking and baking for her grandchildren as well as spending time with them at the pool and hiking along the river. In addition to her parents, Ann is preceded in death by two sisters, Nancy Rary and Linda Rector.
Ann is survived by her husband of 63 years, Jackie "Jack" Robinson; a son, Jim Robinson and wife Joy of Shelby; a daughter, Pat Birchfield and husband Scott of Greensboro; four grandchildren, Will Birchfield, Jonathan Robinson and wife Ansley, Julia Robinson, Jamie Robinson and wife Amy; great granddaughter, Loretta Robinson; and many other loving family members.
Due to current health concerns, the family has requested services to be held privately.
Memorials can be made to: Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 1207 West Dixon Blvd, Shelby NC 28152.
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
Guest Registry is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 26, 2020