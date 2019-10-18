|
|
Ann Jenkins Webb, age 73, passed away on Tuesday ~ October 15, 2019.
A Life Well Celebrated Ceremony will be held at 12:00 PM, Saturday ~ October 19, 2019 in the Chapel of Carothers Funeral Home, 2205 Williamsburg Drive, Gastonia.
Graveside services will follow at Armstrong Cemetery, 625 Osceola Street, Gastonia.
The family will receive guests from 5:00 PM ~ 7:00 PM, Friday ~ October 18, 2019 at Carothers Funeral Home, 2205 Williamsburg Drive, Gastonia.
Expressions of love and fond memories may be made on Ann's guestbook at www.carothersfuneralhomegastonia.com
Carothers Funeral Home at Gaston Memorial Park is compassionately serving the family of Ann Webb
Published in Gaston Gazette on Oct. 18, 2019