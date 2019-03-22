|
|
GASTONIA - Anna Nell Bowman, 90, passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019 at The Robin Johnson House.
She was born June 29, 1928 in Gaston County, daughter of the late Miles and Emma Wiggins.
Anna was a retired clerk with the Western Union Telegraph Company with 33 years of service. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, James Taylor Bowman Sr.; 6 brothers; and 3 sisters.
She is survived by her sons, Taylor Bowman, Jeff Bowman and wife Donna; grandchildren, David Bowman, Karen Rodgers and husband, Eric; great-grandchildren, Nathanial and Savannah Rodgers; special nephew, Tom Kirksey and wife Beth.
A funeral service officiated by Rev. Josh Glandon will be held 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service – 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia, NC 28052.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Burial will follow the service at Gaston Memorial Park, Gastonia.
Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 22, 2019