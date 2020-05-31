GASTONIA, NC- Annabelle Zeigler Matthews Royster, 93, of Gastonia passed away May 27, 2020. She was born December 16, 1926 in Teaneck, New Jersey, the youngest of the six children of the late Charles Branson Zeigler and Nora Edinger Zeigler.
Mrs. Royster graduated from Gastonia High School and Limestone College where she studied history, literature, and art. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church. She was a former member of All Saints Episcopal Church where she served on Vestry and Building Committees and an ECW member. Mrs. Royster served as a Sunday school teacher, Girl Scout leader, Cub Scout leader, circle leader, and moderator. Mrs. Royster was a Board Member and Past President Junior Service League of Gaston County, Board member and sponsor of Gastonia Debutante Club, President of Daisy Day Nursery at All Saints, President of Gaston Day Mothers Association, member of several bridge clubs and Friday Morning Book Club, and a Paul Harris Fellow by Gastonia East Rotary. She volunteered with Hospice, Meals-on-Wheels, and her children's schools. She enjoyed golf, bridge, community and world affairs, art, dancing, swimming, and being a grandmother.
Mrs. Royster is survived by her sons, Reverend James Houston Matthews, III and wife, Shay, and Vann Marshall Matthews and wife, Alice; daughters, Annabelle M. Kelly and husband, Bill all of Gastonia and Nora M. Hale and husband, Duke of Rome, GA; stepson, David Royster, III; stepdaughter, Lynn Roach; brother-in-law, Frank Matthews; 10 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, James Houston Matthews, Jr.; second husband, David Wyeth Royster; sisters, Charlene Kissinger and Phyllis Suddeth, and Jeanne Zeigler; brothers, Branson Zeigler and Charles Zeigler; and stepdaughters, Kathy Burgin and Peggy Porter.
A private inurnment was held on Saturday, May 30, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Carolinas ALS Endowment c/o Atrium Health Foundation, 208 East Blvd. Charlotte, NC 28203, First Presbyterian Church, 1621 E. Garrison Blvd. Gastonia, NC 28054 or Covenant Village Benevolent Fund, 1351 Robinwood Road, Gastonia, NC 28054.
Condolence messages may be sent online at www.mcleanfuneral.com. McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Royster family.
Mrs. Royster graduated from Gastonia High School and Limestone College where she studied history, literature, and art. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church. She was a former member of All Saints Episcopal Church where she served on Vestry and Building Committees and an ECW member. Mrs. Royster served as a Sunday school teacher, Girl Scout leader, Cub Scout leader, circle leader, and moderator. Mrs. Royster was a Board Member and Past President Junior Service League of Gaston County, Board member and sponsor of Gastonia Debutante Club, President of Daisy Day Nursery at All Saints, President of Gaston Day Mothers Association, member of several bridge clubs and Friday Morning Book Club, and a Paul Harris Fellow by Gastonia East Rotary. She volunteered with Hospice, Meals-on-Wheels, and her children's schools. She enjoyed golf, bridge, community and world affairs, art, dancing, swimming, and being a grandmother.
Mrs. Royster is survived by her sons, Reverend James Houston Matthews, III and wife, Shay, and Vann Marshall Matthews and wife, Alice; daughters, Annabelle M. Kelly and husband, Bill all of Gastonia and Nora M. Hale and husband, Duke of Rome, GA; stepson, David Royster, III; stepdaughter, Lynn Roach; brother-in-law, Frank Matthews; 10 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, James Houston Matthews, Jr.; second husband, David Wyeth Royster; sisters, Charlene Kissinger and Phyllis Suddeth, and Jeanne Zeigler; brothers, Branson Zeigler and Charles Zeigler; and stepdaughters, Kathy Burgin and Peggy Porter.
A private inurnment was held on Saturday, May 30, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Carolinas ALS Endowment c/o Atrium Health Foundation, 208 East Blvd. Charlotte, NC 28203, First Presbyterian Church, 1621 E. Garrison Blvd. Gastonia, NC 28054 or Covenant Village Benevolent Fund, 1351 Robinwood Road, Gastonia, NC 28054.
Condolence messages may be sent online at www.mcleanfuneral.com. McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Royster family.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 31, 2020.