MOUNT HOLLY- Anne Kendrick "Dubbie" Brinkley was born January 30, 1927 in Mount Holly, NC. She died on December 12, 2019 at Levine Dickson Hospice House in Huntersville, NC. She was the daughter of Garrie Lee Kendrick and Laura Rankin "Lollie" Kendrick. She was preceded in death by her parents, and her husband, John Washington Brinkley.
She is survived by her five children and their families, her sister, Frances Kendrick Springs (Yates Springs) and numerous nieces and nephews.
Her children are Garrie Brinkley (Janice McRorie), Leigh Brinkley (Bill Owens), Lynn Boger (Ed Boger), Kent Brinkley (Melody Dotson Brinkley) and Paige Brinkley. Her grandchildren are Matthew Brinkley (Sarah Petersen Brinkley), Shannon Brinkley, Susannah Brinkley Henry (Chris Henry) and Laura Boger.
Dubbie grew up in Mount Holly, living there most of her life, except for three years in Fayetteville, NC when she and her husband were first married. She was very active in her church and community, serving as a church organist at the First Methodist Church. She was later an organist at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Fayetteville, NC.
As a student at Greensboro College, she majored in Sociology, graduating in 1948. After graduation, she worked in social services in Gastonia, NC, before marrying and moving to Fayetteville, NC in June 1950.
In 1948 she met John Brinkley in Mount Holly. They were married June 10, 1950 at the First Methodist Church in Mount Holly, NC.
Dubbie and Johnny had their five children between 1951 and 1958. Life was, of course, active with five children. Dubbie managed their family's lives, driving children around Mount Holly in the family station wagon for church, scouts, dancing and piano lessons and many other events. When all her children were in school, Dubbie went to Belmont Abbey College for additional education courses, becoming a reading assistant at Ida Rankin Elementary School in 1969 where she taught for twenty years. It thrilled her to live in the same town where she taught and to see her students grow and become productive citizens. She loved seeing them in the community, at town functions, or reading about them in newspapers.
She was active in her church, First United Methodist Church of Mount Holly, NC, attending most church functions: including Circle 6, Wednesday night dinners, various music programs and other church activities. She set a strong Christian example for us all.
Dubbie was very active in her community as well, up until her brief illness. Her memberships included the William Gaston Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Mount Holly Historical Society and the Mount Holly Book Club. She attended many of the activities in the community. Local participation was important to her. In earlier years, she loved to travel, including Hawaii, Europe and Canada. More recently, her most favorite trip was with her daughter, Lynn and family, to Myrtle Beach, SC every Thanksgiving.
Most important of all to Dubbie was her family. She was a strong role model for her children and grandchildren, keeping up with their activities and taking a strong interest in their lives. She would become familiar with their travels through investigation in her encyclopedia.
A service to celebrate her life will be held at 2 PM on Monday, December 30, 2019 at First United Methodist Church, Mount Holly. The family will greet guests at a reception, held in the church's Fellowship Hall after the service. Burial will be private with family attending.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to one of the following:
First United Methodist Church Building Fund, 140 N. Main Street
Mount Holly Farmers Market, PO Box 352
Mount Holly Historical Society, PO Box 12
All three organization are in Mount Holly, NC 28120
