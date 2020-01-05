|
GASTONIA, NC- Anne Petty Kunkle, age 78, of Gastonia passed away January 3, 2020 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center. She was born July 3, 1941 in Fayetteville, NC; a daughter of the late Donald Arthur McQueen and Blanch Rogers McQueen.
Mrs. Kunkle was a retired church secretary, a member of First Presbyterian Church in Gastonia, and a life member of the Presbyterian Women, and a graduate of Peace College in Raleigh, NC.
Survivors of Mrs. Kunkle include her Husband, Carl Clinton Kunkle of Gastonia, NC; son Mark W. Kunkle and wife Amy of Garner, NC.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am Wednesday, January 8th, 2020 in the chapel of the First Presbyterian Church of Gastonia, NC.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 1621 E. Garrison Blvd, Gastonia, NC 28054, or Boy and Girls Club of Greater Gaston, 310. S. Boyd Street, Gastonia, NC or Crisis Assistance Ministry, 805 W. Airline Ave, Gastonia, NC 28052.
Condolence messages may be sent online at www.McLeanFuneral.com.
McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Kunkle family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jan. 5, 2020