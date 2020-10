Annette (Wike) Fisher of Gastonia, and formerly of Stanley, went to her heavenly home on Tuesday October 6, 2020 after a short illness.

A celebration of Annette's life will be held at 2:00 pm on Monday, October 12, 2020 at Hillcrest Garden Cemetery, 1508 Charles Raper Jonas Highway, Mount Holly.

The staff of Carothers Funeral Home at Gaston Memorial Park is honored to serve the Fisher family.





