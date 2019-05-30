|
|
GASTONIA - Annie Pennington Dalrymple, 77, passed away Wednesday, May 28, 2019, at Testa Hospice House, Kings Mountain.
She was born January 25, 1942, in Gaston County, daughter of the late Rev. Lloyd Pennington Sr. and AnnieBell McFadden Pennington.
Annie was a member of the First Assembly of God, Gastonia, since April 1974. She loved her family, church family, and traveling.
The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff of the Brian Center, Lincolnton, and Testa Family Hospice.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Lloyd Pennington Jr., Lennis Pennington, Robert Pennington, Raeford Pennington, Johnny Pennington; and stepsons, Mark Dalrymple and Mike Dalrymple.
Left to cherish her memories are her husband, John Dalrymple; daughter, Judy Bolick; brothers, Charles Pennington and wife, Lib, Boyce Pennington; sisters, Nelda Stiles and husband, Jay, Marilyn Beavers; grandchildren, Jon-Michael Dalrymple and Brandon Dalrymple; and 2 great grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held 1:00 pm, Saturday, at the First Assembly of God, 777 S. Myrtle School Rd. Gastonia. Pastors David Scruggs Sr. and Dennis Boyce will be officiating.
The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service at the church.
Interment will be held at Gaston Memorial Park, Gastonia.
Memorials may be made to Parkinson's Foundation, 200 S E First St. Ste 800, Miami, FL 33131 and Testa Family Hospice House, 321 Kings Mountain Blvd. Kings Mountain, NC 28086.
Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Condolences may be made online at greenefuneral.com.
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 30, 2019