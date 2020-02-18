|
GASTONIA - Annie Laura Gilliland McKinnish, 86, went home to be with the Lord Sunday, February 16, 2020 at her home.
She was born in Haywood County, daughter of the late Landrum Fed Gilliland and Callie Ethel Griffith Gilliland.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Arthur Monroe McKinnish; three sisters, and one brother.
Those left to cherish her memory include her children Laura Anne McKinnish Berry and her husband Michael and Mary Elaine McKinnish; a sister Evelyn Sue Gilliland Skidmore; the best sister-in-law Sarah "Susie" Reese Gilliland; grandchildren Joe Berry and his wife Joni, Randy Berry and his wife Tashia, David Berry and his wife Cindy and Kimberly Anne Berry and her husband John; great grandchildren Savannah, Lily, Paislee, R.J., Lucas, Emma, Hunter, and Tyler; and numerous nieces and nephews that she dearly loved like her own.
The family will greet guests Wednesday, February 19 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Woodlawn Funeral Home in Mount Holly.
A service to celebrate her life will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 20 in the Woodlawn Chapel of the funeral home.
Interment will follow the service at Hillcrest Gardens Cemetery in Mount Holly.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 18, 2020